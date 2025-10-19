Police crack major theft cases; stolen gold and property recovered

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai district police have solved a series of major theft cases across the district, arresting multiple suspects involved in house burglaries, transformer thefts, and temple hundi robberies.

The total value of recovered property is estimated at over Rs19 lakh, including 100 grams of gold, 657 kg of aluminium wire, and cash and ornaments stolen from temples.

Addressing a press meet at the District Police Office in Puttaparthi, Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said police arrested one house burglar responsible for thefts across six mandals, recovering gold, a car, and a mobile phone worth Rs12 lakh.

Another gang of six was held for stealing transformer wires in nine mandals, with 22 cases registered across nine police stations.

Police seized 657 kg of aluminium worth Rs5 lakh from them.

In another case, three suspects and a receiver were arrested for hundi thefts from five temples near Kadiri.

Recovered items include Rs1.16 lakh in cash, four gold mangalsutras, and four silver deity masks.

The SP commended officers and villagers who helped identify and apprehend suspects.

He urged citizens to install CCTV cameras, use bank lockers for valuables, and promptly report suspicious activity.

“With public cooperation, we can completely eliminate thefts from our district,” SP Satish Kumar said, appreciating those who assisted in arrests and recovery operations.