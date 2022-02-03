Police taking teachers and employees going to Vijayawada into custody

Ongole: The Prakasam district police are conducting vehicles checks and passenger identity verification at the bus stations and railway stations in the major towns and junctions in the Prakasam district and are taking the employees and teachers going to the 'Chalo Vijayawada' program into custody.

The Chirala police with the help of railway police are conducting random checks on the suspicious passengers at the railway station and are demanding identity proof and the necessity for travel. To clarify their doubts, they are also inspecting the baggage and taking the teachers, employees and pensioners into custody, as part of the preventive measures. A similar process is being done in the bus stations and other junctions while inspecting the private vehicles going towards Vijayawada. The identified teachers and employees, even they are claiming that they are not going to participate in the Chalo Vijayawada program, are shifted to Chirala Town I police station.

During the checks at Kanigiri on the national highway, the police took a few teachers and employees on their way to Chalo Vijayawada from Anantapur and Kadapa districts and shifted them to the police station. The employees staged a protest in front of the police station and demanded justice. They announced that the government is trying to snub the agitation by using police force, but they would continue the struggle until justice is served to them.

The police at Ongole, Kandukur, Singarayakonda, Giddalur, Markapuram and other areas also kept tight vigil and are taking the suspected persons into custody and shifting them to the police stations. Though the police are not booking any cases, as of now, they are trying to keep the people in their custody until the afternoon.