Political Parties Condemn Terror Attack

Nellore: Leaders of various political parties condemned the brutal killing of software engineer Somisetty Madhusudhan Rao by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kavali TDP MLA D. Venkata Krishna Reddy called the act highly unfortunate, highlighting Madhusudhan’s humble background and career at IBM in Bangalore. He urged the central government to take strict action and said he would attend the last rites in Kavali.

YSR Congress city incharge P. Chandrasekhar Reddy called for unity beyond party lines in condemning the attack and demanded preventive measures.

BJP leader and RTC Chairman S. Suresh Reddy termed the attack cowardly and blamed Pakistan-backed terrorists for trying to disrupt peace in the valley.

Namami Ganga State convener M. Ramesh echoed similar sentiments, accusing Pakistan of targeting tourists to spread fear.

Janasena Party lowered its flag in mourning, while Congress district president C. Devakumar Reddy blamed the NDA government and urged both central and state governments to support victims’ families.