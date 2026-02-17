Political rift widens between former and present Mayors

Nellore: The political scenario in Nellore has shifted dramatically following a bold move by the current city in-charge Mayor, Poluboina Roop Kumar Yadav.

Roop Kumar Yadav on Monday reportedly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities that occurred during the administration of his predecessor, former Mayor Potluru Jayanthi.

According to sources, the in-charge Mayor has orally directed the officials working in various sections like town planning, engineering, revenue in Nellore Municipal Corporation, to submit report over the issue.

It also came to know that the in-charge Mayor also enquired the officials over the role of Mayor Sravanthi's husband Potluru Jayavardhan regarding the release of house mortgage documents with the forged signature of former Nellore Municipal Commissioner and involved in other irregularities.