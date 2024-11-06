Polling for teachers’ MLC by-election on Dec 5

Rajamahendravaram: The notification for the Teachers’ MLC by-election in East and West Godavari districts will be issued on November 11. Nominations will be accepted until the November 18th, with the withdrawal deadline set for the 21st. Polling will be held on December 5, and the vote counting will take place on December 9.

With the release of the election schedule on Monday activity has ramped up among government officials, political parties, and candidates.

The election code of conduct has come into effect in the Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, which fall within the Teachers’ MLC constituency. The code will remain active until December 12, as per the district collectors’ orders.

The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) has already announced B Gopimurthy, the UTF state treasurer from Bhimavaram, as its candidate.

The elected candidate will serve for only two years and three months, even though the typical MLC term is six years, as this being a by-election. The last election for this constituency was in March 2021, with UTF leader Shaik Sabji winning as the PDF candidate. However, his unfortunate death in a road accident on December 12, 2023, has led to this by-election. The winning candidate in this by-election will serve as MLC until March 29, 2027.

In 2021, the constituency had over 17,000 registered voters, though this number is expected to decrease this year. Applications for voter registration were received from the Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, resulting in 13,677 registered voters so far.

Another 2,630 are expected to be added, with the final voter list to be published on the 6th. This time, an estimated 16,307 voters are expected to be

eligible.