Power supply disrupted as lorry hits pole

Power supply disrupted as lorry hits pole
Repair works being carried out at the high tension electricity pole at Fareedpeta Junction on NH-16 following a mishap on Monday

SRIKAKULAM: A lorry carrying a heavy load of vegetables hit a high tension power pole at Fareedpeta Junction adjacent to the national highway (NH-16) on Monday.

The lorry was proceeding towards Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam. When it reached the junction, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit an electricity pole. Following the accident, power supply was disrupted for some time. There was also traffic disruption on the service road of NH-16 for more than two hours.

