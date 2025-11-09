Power supply restored at flood-hit areas: CMD

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti announced that power supply in flood-affected areas surrounding Oluru Rayalacheruvu of KVB Puram mandal was restored on a war footing.

Speaking to media on Saturday, the CMD said that due to the breach at Oluru Rayalacheruvu tank near Patapalem in KVB Puram mandal, 33/11 KV sub-station at KVB Puram was submerged, causing power disruption in several villages, including Kalathur, SL Puram, PSK Puram, Rangaiahgunta, Rajulakandriga, and Kotalamitta.

Floods damaged 223 electric poles and 78 transformers, affecting 2,093 services, including domestic, agricultural, and drinking water connections.

He said once water levels receded, APSPDCL teams immediately began restoration work. On Friday night repairs to 89 poles and 78 transformers were completed, restoring supply to 1,353 services. The remaining services were fully restored by Saturday.

The CMD appreciated the tireless efforts of all officials and staff who worked continuously for three days to restore the power supply in affected areas. Consumers facing any power-related issues may contact the toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333, or send a message via WhatsApp to 91333 31912 for prompt assistance.