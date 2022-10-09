Power supply to be provided to over 1.32L houses

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (APEPDCL) is making plans to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Measures are being taken to ensure that infrastructure related to electricity supply is in place mainly in the various newly established colonies. Instructions have been issued to officials to provide uninterrupted power supply to agriculture, nurseries and aqua sector.

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy inspected the progress of the Electrical Operation Circle during his visit to Rajamahendravaram last month. The officials were directed to provide 9-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farmers.

He suggested reducing interruptions in the power supply and providing 24x7 quality power to consumers. According to these orders, various works were undertaken within the circle of operations on a large scale.

Electricity supply to various housing colonies in Kakinada, East Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts (of the erstwhile East Godavari district) is being considered a top priority. In all, 1,32,533 houses in 755 colonies are proposed to be electrified through the overhead line at a cost of Rs 411.59 crore.

So far, 791 electricity connections have been provided in these colonies at a cost of Rs 11.99 crore for water schemes. It has been proposed to set up 24 sub-stations in these layouts, said APEPDCL SE TVSN Murthy. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the construction of 33/11 KV outdoor power substations has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore to provide uninterrupted power to TIDCO Colonies.

These constructions have been completed in Bommuru of Rajamahendravaram, Ramachandrapuram, Mandapeta, Samarlakota and Allavaram. Five new 33/11 KV indoor power substations have been set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Tuni to solve the problem of low voltage with World Bank funds.