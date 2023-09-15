Prison officials rejected Bhuvaneswari's mulakat application

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari has applied for a Mulakat to meet him who is on remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. But this was rejected by the prison authorities. On this occasion, Nara Bhuvaneswari expressed her concern that the authorities are acting inhumanely in the matter of Mulakat.

According to the rules, there is a possibility of two mulakats in a week, but the lawyers can meet any number of times, the prison officials said earlier. Bhuvaneswari is staying in a bus at the Lokesh Camp Residence, which is about a kilometer away from the jail. The TDP leaders said that Bhuvaneswari once again thought of meeting Chandrababu in jail and then going to Hyderabad, so she stayed here only.