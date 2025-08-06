  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Private school bus plunges into fields in Eluru district, several injured

Private school bus plunges into fields in Eluru district, several injured
x
Highlights

A private school bus was involved in an accident in Peddakamanapudi, Mudinepalli mandal, Eluru district, when its steering rod broke, causing it to veer out of control and crash into nearby fields.

Eluru: A private school bus was involved in an accident in Peddakamanapudi, Mudinepalli mandal, Eluru district, when its steering rod broke, causing it to veer out of control and crash into nearby fields.

At the time of the incident, there were 27 students on board. Local residents swiftly responded, breaking the bus windows to rescue the students trapped inside.

The injured students were transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick