Private school bus plunges into fields in Eluru district, several injured

Eluru: A private school bus was involved in an accident in Peddakamanapudi, Mudinepalli mandal, Eluru district, when its steering rod broke, causing it to veer out of control and crash into nearby fields.

At the time of the incident, there were 27 students on board. Local residents swiftly responded, breaking the bus windows to rescue the students trapped inside.

The injured students were transported to the hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.