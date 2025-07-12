Properties worth Rs 3.73 cr seized: Min Anitha

Paderu (ASR District): Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that properties worth Rs 3.73 crore have been seized from ganja cultivators and smugglers as part of the government’s crackdown on illegal cannabis operations.

She spoke as the chief guest at ‘Chaitanyam 2025’ conference held at Junior College Grounds in Paderu on Friday, aimed at achieving a ganja-free state.

The Minister warned that even cultivating two ganja plants is a punishable offence, and those caught with ganja will be denied bail for six months. She said those convicted of cultivation or smuggling could face 10 to 20 years of imprisonment.

Sharing insights from her recent visit to Visakhapatnam Central Jail, Minister Anitha said that out of 900 inmates imprisoned for ganja-related offences, 700 were tribal youth. She alleged that middlemen were misleading tribal farmers into ganja cultivation, exploiting their innocence.

Referring to Alluri Sitarama Raju district as ‘Andhra Ooty’, she expressed concern that smugglers were misusing its pristine environment. She vowed to clamp down on all those encouraging ganja farming and emphasised that the government had launched a full-fledged war against ganja menace.

District in-charge Minister and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani stated that the government is distributing two crore horticulture saplings to tribal farmers as an alternative to ganja. “The Chief Minister is waging a sincere battle to protect the state from the ganja epidemic,” she said.

She added that fruit saplings like sapota, mango, guava, jamun, lemon, jackfruit, custard apple, are being given to farmers as alternatives to cannabis. She reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering welfare schemes to every household.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar informed that under the MGNREGS, fruit orchards are being developed in 35,000 acres with a funding of Rs 54 crore, and coffee plantations would be expanded to one lakh acres over the next four years on the Chief Minister’s instructions. He added that departments such as police, agriculture, horticulture, education, and health are working in coordination to eradicate ganja cultivation from the district.

SP Amit Bardar said massive awareness campaigns are being carried out and that modern technology and drone surveillance have helped detect and eliminate ganja in 93 acres. He said 325 families involved in ganja cultivation have been identified and are being assisted with alternative crops. Awareness meetings were held in 1,631 villages, and strict monitoring of smuggling from Odisha is also being undertaken.

On the occasion, dignitaries also distributed fruit saplings and millet seeds to farmers. Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi, GCC Chairman Kidari Shravan Kumar, APSRTC Vizianagaram Regional Chairman Donnu Dora, Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda, Sub-Collector Saurya Maan Patel, Eagle SP Nagesh Babu, and others were present.