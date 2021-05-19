Provide 300 beds with an oxygen facility in Nellore, demands TDP

Nellore: TDP city in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy demanded that the district administration enhance the number of beds in the district keeping the third wave in view.

He addressed the media in the city on Tuesday and said the two Ministers from the district had failed to support the infected and also in improving oxygen availability whereas Tollywood actor Sonu Sood showed generosity and assured installation of oxygen plant in Atmakur.

Srinivasulu Reddy said 84 people died on a single day due to lack of beds with oxygen and demanded that 300 beds with oxygen facility and 200 ventilators should be arranged in Nellore district to save the lives of the infected.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was neglecting services to the Covid and the poor were succumbing to the Covid pandemic.