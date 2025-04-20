Public participation must for a cleaner Andhra: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Public cooperation is the key to the success of social initiatives like Swachh Andhra, said Andhra Pradesh Minister for Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure, BC Janardhan Reddy, while participating in the Swarnandhra – Swachh Andhra program held in Banaganapalle on Saturday.

As part of the event, Minister Janardhan Reddy actively took part in collecting electronic waste, including old mobile phones, TVs, wires, and other damaged electronics, which were then deposited in designated dustbins set up at the local gram panchayat office. Demonstrating personal commitment, he also participated in cleaning the locality and administered the Swachh Andhra pledge to local residents, officials, public representatives, and volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “As part of our vision for Swarnandhra 2047, we are organizing Swachh Andhra Day across the state on the third Saturday of every month. Today’s theme focused on the collection and safe recycling of electronic waste (e-waste), which is crucial for sustainable environmental management.”

He emphasized the importance of the Reduce, Reuse, recycle (RRR) mantra and highlighted that e-waste collection centers are being established statewide to streamline the safe disposal and recycling process.

“Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu envisions a circular economy where waste is transformed into wealth. In line with this vision, it is essential for officials, citizens, and especially the youth to actively participate in these cleanliness drives,” said the Minister. He called upon every individual to keep not only their homes but also their surroundings clean, thereby contributing to the realization of Swachh Andhra and Swachh Bharat dreams.

The Minister expressed optimism that, with consistent efforts and public support, Banaganapalle, already 90% plastic-free and clean, will soon become a 100% clean town. He reiterated that public participation is the backbone of such social campaigns and urged everyone to join hands for a cleaner, greener future.