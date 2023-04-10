Pushpayagam enthrals devotees at Vontimitta

VONTIMITTA: The annual Pushpayagam, the ritual of flowers, was observed in a splendid manner at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district on Sunday evening.

About 2.5 tonnes of flowers including 11 varieties of various flowers, six varieties of aromatic leaves were offered and floral bath has been rendered to the deities of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Swamy in a colourful manner from 6 pm onwards which lasted for more than two hours.

Pushpayagam is a special event conducted after annual Brahmotsavams to appeal to the Lord to protect the people during natural calamities. It also provides an opportunity for Archakas, Paricharikas and organisers to appeal to the Lord to pardon them for any mistakes committed during the Brahmotsavams.

Deputy executive officer Natesh Babu, garden deputy director Srinivasulu, other temple staff, religious staff and devotees were present.