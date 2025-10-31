Pushpayagam performed at Tirumala

Tirumala: The annual Pushpayaga Mahotsavam was celebrated with grandeur at Tirumala on Thursday evening. Earlier in the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the utsava deities.

A vibrant floral procession followed, starting from the Tirumala garden department and culminating at the temple. Garden staff and Srivari Sevaks carried flower baskets while chanting ‘Govinda Nama’ throughout the route. Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal explained that the Pushpayagam is observed annually after the Srivari Brahmotsavams, in the auspicious month of Karthika on the day of Sravanam — the birth star of Sri Venkateswara — to atone for any unintentional lapses during the festival.

He noted that the tradition dates back to the 15th century and was revived by TTD in 1980 after a long hiatus. The utsava deities were offered a ceremonial floral bath using 16 varieties of flowers and six types of leaves. Devotees contributed a total of nine tonnes of flowers, including five tonnes from Tamil Nadu and two tonnes each from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Pushpayagam was performed with various types of flowers and leaves rendering floral bath to the processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

The entire premises of Sampangi Prakaram was filled with the divine aroma emanated from the traditional flowers including jasmine, chrysanthemum, roses, Nerium, lotus besides aromatic leaves like Maruvam, Damanam, panner, kadambam, etc., Following the Oushpayagam, TTD cancelled Arjita Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva Arjita Brahmotsavam. Temple DyEO Lokanatham, garden deputy director Srinivasulu and others were also present.