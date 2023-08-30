Live
Puttaparthi: MyNaa Swamy’s book on temple architecture to be released tomorrow
Noted historian MyNaa Swamy (Mylaram Narayana Swamy) is bringing out the English version of his famous Telugu book on Lepakshi, titled ‘Temple Architecture and Art of Vijayanagara-Lepakshi’. The book will be released on Thursday in New Delhi.
The book exquisitely explained the splendour of Vijayanagara architecture, art and culture. With his knowledge of history and temple architecture, MyNaa Swamy supplemented it with information from inscriptions, (some of them less known, like Chalivendula inscription), folklore and even relatively recent literature to plug holes in the narrative. The way the author traces the influences from the Chalukya-Chola times or the references to Satavahanas, when depicting the beauties of Lepakshi sculpture and murals, which goes back to the Ajanta caves, indicates thorough and detailed research.
MyNaa Swamy formulates interesting hypotheses on the spread and extent of aesthetical Telugu influences during the ancient times in Dharanikota (Amaravati), while giving a detailed and descriptive outlook on the pictorial context itself for both Ajanta and Lepakshi.