Pvt school bookstore seized for violating rules

Visakhapatnam: Mandal Education Officer K Amrutha Balamani seized a corporate school bookstore, following a complaint from the All India Students Federation (AISF) for violating rules.

Speaking on the occasion, AISF district secretary U Nagaraj alleged that the school management was selling textbooks charging exorbitant rates violating rules.

Along with books, they were also selling uniforms, bags and stationery printed in the name of the school.

AISF leaders complained to the MEO to take action against the school and seize the unauthorized bookstore. Responding to it, the MEO reached the school, inspected the bookstore and seized it.

The education department officials are not conducting regular inspections in the district and the AISF leaders lamented that the authorities should conduct frequent inspections in educational institutions.

They demanded that the authorities cancel the recognition of private and corporate educational institutions operating without permission and take appropriate action against colleges that are exploiting fees and making business in the name of book sales.

The AISF leaders warned that they will stage a protest at the education department office along with parents if appropriate action against such schools was not taken.

AISF district president P Shekhar, executive member G Prakash, members Ganesh and Abhi participated in the programme.