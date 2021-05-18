Raghurama Krishnam Raju case: Telangana High Court appoints judicial officer to supervise medical examinations

The High Court of Telangana has appointed the judicial officer to oversee medical examinations of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The High Court has appointed Judicial Registrar Nagarjuna as an officer amid directions of the Supreme Court. The Judicial Officer reached the Secunderabad Army Hospital, and three Army doctors are conducting medical tests on Raghurama Krishnam Raju at the Secunderabad Army Hospital. Authorities are videotaping the medical examination. The judge will submit the medical report to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover.

It is learnt that the Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was arrested in a conspiracy case to destabilize the Andhra Pradesh state government. It also rejected his request to conduct medical examinations at Ramesh Hospital. He also directed that Raghuram Krishnaraja be shifted to Army Hospital in Secunderabad and undergo medical tests under the supervision of a Judicial Officer appointed by the Telangana High Court.

"The entire process should be video recorded, and a report should be sent in a sealed cover by the Registrar General of the Telangana High Court, " Supreme Court said. The court adjourned the case till Friday, directing the state government to file counterclaims by the 19th of this month.