Raghurama Krishnam Raju shifted to jail after tests, doctors submit medical reports to Guntur court

Andhra Pradesh: After the completion of medical tests to MP Raghurama Krishna Raju has at GGH, the police had shifted him to Guntur Jail. The medical team that conducted the tests on Raghurama Krishnam Raju submitted a medical report in the Guntur District Court. Meanwhile, the AP CID on Friday arrested Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was allegedly inciting tensions between social groups by insulting the government and those in government posts. An FIR 12/2021 was registered against him in this case.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju as A1, TV5 as A2, ABN channel as A3 in CID FIR. The case was registered on the basis of CID DIG Inquiry Report. The CID has filed charges against Raghurama in the FIR. Similarly, Raghurama made remarks to incite hatred against the government.



Authorities produced Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the CBCID Special Court. CID police produced Raghuram before the Sixth Additional Munsif Magistrate. He was introduced as A1 before a CID judge. The remand report was handed over to the judge. The court allowed Raghurama Krishnam Raju remand till the 28th of this month.

