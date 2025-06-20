Rahul Gandhi’s birthday celebrated

Tirupati: Congress activists led by party city president Gowdapera Chittibabu and PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy, have celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s birthday here on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, they cut a cake near Rajeev Gandhi statue at old Municipal Corporation Office and distributed to the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Chittibabu said despite facing many odds and repressive pressures from the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi has been fighting boldly against the misdeeds of the Central government. He further said that Rahul Gandhi is the only able leader to steer the country and capable to dislodge tyrannical Modi government. Rambhupal Reddy urged intellectuals and youth to support Rahul Gandhi to get rid of the inefficient Modi government.