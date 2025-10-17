Live
Rains likely in AP and Telangana for next three days
The southwest monsoon has concluded, paving the way for the northeast monsoon, which is expected to usher in significant rainfall across several districts in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has cautioned residents about the likelihood of thundershowers in parts of the state, particularly in Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts, where moderate to heavy rains are anticipated. Light to moderate rainfall is also forecast for Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.
The effects of the northeast monsoon are likewise being felt in neighbouring Telangana, where meteorological officials have predicted moderate rainfall over the next three days. Today, areas such as Khammam, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda, and Kamareddy should prepare for moderate showers. Further rainfall is expected tomorrow in Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during this period of enhanced precipitation.