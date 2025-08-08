Live
Rains likely to continue AP for next two weeks amid expected low pressures
The residents of the state can expect relief from the current summer-like weather conditions as the southwest monsoon is set to regain strength. Rainfall has already begun in several areas, and with surface circulation persisting in the Bay of Bengal, weather experts predict a surge in rainfall across the state starting from Saturday.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the region may experience significant rain over the next two weeks. Since the start of August, the state has been grappling with hot and humid weather, recording record high temperatures in several locations. However, experts suggest that the clearing of clouds associated with the monsoon will likely reduce the sun’s intensity from Friday, with the monsoon remaining active until the end of the season.
In the past week, sea surface temperatures in the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal have been on the rise, prompting speculation about the formation of a low-pressure area by the 13th of this month, which is expected to move westward. Some weather models indicate that further low-pressure systems could develop soon and potentially strengthen into cyclones.
Notably, the state has experienced a long stretch of inconsistent rainfall. Since the onset of the monsoon, many areas have faced a rain deficit, with recorded rainfall from June 1 to date at 215.6 mm, significantly below the expected average of 288.8 mm.