Rajamahendravaram: BSP activists vow to fight on people's problems

Rajamahendravaram: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders paid floral tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram in connection with his 14th death anniversary at Gokavaram bus station here on Friday.

Participating in the programme, BSP Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency convenor Patnala Vijaya Kumar said that Kanshi Ram put his endeavour to combat caste politics in the country until his last breath. BSP following in his footsteps and the party will fight on people's problems, he added.

BSP is trying to expand its wings in the district, he said. Kanshi Ram was torchbearer to society and he brought revolution in politics by starting the party. BSP leaders I Rambabu, G Prasad, D Rambabu, S Vijay Kumar and others were present.