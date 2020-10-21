X
X
Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Comedian Rajababu's birth anniversary celebrated

Raja babu
Raja babu Friends’ Circle members paying tributes to him at Godavari bund in connection with his 84th birth anniversary in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Highlights

His brother Bobby says that he was a good human being and helped many people financially, including students

Rajamahendravaram: Cine comedian Rajababu Friends' Circle celebrated his 84th birth anniversary and paid tributes to him by garlanding his statue on Godavari bund here on Tuesday, under the aegis of his brother Bobby.

Rajababu was born in 1936 to Uma Maheswara Rao and Venkata Ramanamma and died at the age of 47 years in February 1983.

His brother Bobby said he acted in 550 movies and created history in Telugu film industry. He is a good human being and helped to many people and also extended financial assistance to the students.

He constructed a junior college in Korukonda and a scavengers colony in Rajamahendravaram. Telugu people never forget his comedy which also helped in success of some movies.

BSNL Vasu, M Venkateswara Rao, M Srinu and many of his friends present.

