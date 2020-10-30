Rajamahendravaram: Commissioner of Museums visits heritage structures

Rajamahendravaram: As part of initiative to get heritage tag to the ancient city, commissioner for archaeology and museums Vani Mohan visited various heritage structures in the city along with MP Margani Bharat Ram on Thursday.

She visited Rallabandi Subba Rao Museum, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Panthlu's house and Town hall, Venugopala Swamy temple, Royal mosque, Cotton's house, tombs of Cotton's daughter, Cotton Museum, ancient Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple, Chitrangi Palace, Sarangadhareswara Sway temple etc.

In Rallabandi Subba Rao museum, she gone through Mrukandeya Swamy Shiva Lingam and Nandi of 10th century, various idols of 10th and 11th centuries, Eduvadala scripts of year 1018, Mrutyanja idol seated on Kurmaavataram, gold coins of Chalukya's regime, renovated temple in the year 1788 of 11th century.

She asked the details of first manuscript written in Persian language of 13th century kept in Royal mosque, details of printing machine kept in Veeresaligam house and also obtained details about the history of the city.

MP Margani Bharat Ram briefed about the details and asked her to put her endeavour to get heritage status to the ancient city. YSRCP leaders Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao, Kanuboyina Sagar, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi, Sankina Bhavani Priya, Arif, Dr Anasuri Padma Latha and many others were present.