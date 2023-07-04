Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Bund to be developed on lines of Hyderabad Tank Bund

Rajamahendravaram: The acting skills of legendary actor late SV Ranga Rao (SVR) will always be alive in the hearts of Telugu people, stated YSRCP Parliamentary Chief Whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram. The actor’s birth anniversary was celebrated at SVR statue on Godavari Bund here on Monday.

Pantham Kondalarao presided over the programme organised under the joint auspices of SVR Cultural Association, Pantham Satyanarayana Charitable Trust and Chiranjeevi Yuvata.

MP Bharat, the chief guest, paid tributes to SVR by garlanding his statue. He said the fact that SVR belongs Telugu State is a matter of pride for Telugu people. SVR had acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, he said.

MP Bharat praised SVR as a great actor, who received award from the President of India and an Indonesian Film Festival prize for his performance in the film, Nartanasala.

The MP said that the Rajahmundry Godavari Bund area is going to be developed beautifully like Hyderabad tank bund, for which the State government has sanctioned Rs 70 crore. He said tender process for these works is going to be completed in 10 days. As part of the SVR birth anniversary programme, the organisers distributed sarees to poor women.