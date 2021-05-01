Rajamahendravaram: Lack of coordination among officials affects people

Rajamahendravaram: Lack of coordination among respective officials posing problem to the people who are eagerly waiting to get Covid vaccine.

The medical and health department from Kakinada is giving information about vaccine they are despatching to various centres in the late night or early hours of the particular day. On Friday, Covishield vaccine reached to the city at 9.30 am and from then the officials started their preparation to register the names of the people.

The officers discharging duties at the centres are also not able to say whether vaccine they will give is first dose or second dose. Because of this, confusion prevailed for some time at vaccination centres and the people who stood in the queues entered into argument with the doctors and other staff in the centres.

Meanwhile, no physical distance was maintained in the queues and no official was bothered in this regard. Details such as name of the vaccine, how many doses the centre received etc not seen anywhere in the vaccination centres.

Some people alleged that the duty staff are not giving proper information and they are forced to stand in the queue from 6 am. They demanded the officials to give proper information about the name of vaccine, vaccination timings etc to avoid inconvenience to the people.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', district medical and health officer Dr Gowreswara Rao said 32,000 doses of Covishield were received for the district and as per need the vaccines were sent to the vaccination centres in the district.