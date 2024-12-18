Live
Rajamahendravaram: Lorry driver gets 10-yr jail
Rajamahendravaram: In a significant verdict, the XII Additional District and Sessions Court, Visakhapatnam, sentenced lorry driver Tarun Haldar (26) 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.
The case stems from a tragic accident in April 2017 at RV Nagar, under the jurisdiction of GK Veedhi police station, where six individuals lost their lives.
Investigations led by then DSP Anil Pulipati and diligent efforts by SHO K Appala Suri and Circle Inspector P Vara Prasad ensured timely witness presentation.
The case, filed under Crime No 15/2017, involved charges under IPC Sections 304 Part-II, 338, 337, and 279.
Police Prosecutor B Veerabhadra Rao represented the case, leading to the conviction. The judgment was pronounced by Judge P Govardhan, marking justice for the victims.