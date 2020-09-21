Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram appeals to Centre on water aerodrome for city

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has requested Union Ministry for Civil Aviationf or a water aerodrome in the historical city which is conducive to setup water aerodrome.

He suggested Union Ministry of Civil Aviation two routes fromRajamahendravaram to Prakasam Barrage and from Rajamahendravaram toNagarjuna Sagar, which are convenient.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Friday, he said that Civil Aviation Ministry conceptualized water aerodromes near tourist and religious spots with twin objectives of promoting tourism, providing air connectivityunder UDAN and also to generate employment.

Moreover, the Union government identified some routes in this regardin some states also. The city is having widest stretch of River Godavariwhich is having religious and tourist importance.

Cruise services to picturesque Papi Hills by AP Tourism, Kadiyapulankahub for nurseries, 120 year old Havelock rail bridge, Asia's third longest road cum rail bridge, ancient temples in Pattiseema, middle of River Godavari and many eye feast spots available in the Grand City of Culture, he added.