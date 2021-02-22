Rajamahendravaram: Six-day State-level roller skating championship from March 3

Rajamahendravaram: A six-day state-level inter-district roller skating championship will be held on the premises of Rajamahendri International School from March 3 to March 8.

According to Rajamahendri Educational Group chairman TK Visweswara Reddy, about 400 skaters will participate from 13 districts across the State in the competitions.

As part of it, a skating rally will be held on February 25 in the city. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali, Additional

Superintendent of Police Latha Madhuri, district educational officer S Abraham and many others will participate.

On March 3, inaugural function will be held followed by closing ceremony on March 8. AndhraPradesh Roller Skating Association president and Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar Reddy,

senior vice-president SS Prasad, treasurer SA Rama Reddy, East Godavari district Roller Skating Association president R Raja Gopal, Ministers and MLAs will also participate in the programme.

He further added that the six-day competitions will be held in the second largest skating rink of the school in the State. National and international skating masters will participate in the competitions. Boarding and lodging arrangements are made to 400 skaters and 200 coaches and attendants of skaters.