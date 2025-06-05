Rally held on ‘Backstab Day’

Anantapur: YSR Congress Party district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying the people after making grand promises before the elections.

As part of the State-wide protest dubbed ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ (Backstabbing Day), YSRCP leaders and cadres staged a massive rally in Anantapur on Wednesday, denouncing as one year of failed governance by the NDA alliance under Naidu’s leadership.

Reddy alleged that the Naidu-led coalition government had failed to fulfill any of the 143 promises it made before the 2024 elections, including the widely publicised ‘Super Six’ guarantees. He highlighted that schemes such as Rs 20,000 per year for farmers, Rs 15,000 for mothers under Thalli ki Vandanam, Rs 1,500 monthly support for women, and Rs 3,000 unemployment benefits for youth remain unimplemented even after a year in power.

Venkatarami Reddy criticised the government for allegedly using police and administrative machinery to target YSRCP leaders and suppress opposition voices. He accused the TDP-led government of engaging in ‘diversion politics’ due to its inability to implement welfare schemes and warned that even officials siding with the ruling party would not be spared from public scrutiny.

Party parliamentary observer Naresh Kumar Reddy echoed similar sentiments, stating that not a single Super Six promises had been fulfilled in one year. He criticised the government for prioritising capital city infrastructure over rural development and said that under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, the education system thrived, unlike under the current regime. The YSRCP leaders concluded by affirming that their fight for the people’s rights will continue, whether in power or in opposition.

The protest began with paying tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Tadipatri bus stand, followed by a rally from Chennakesava Swamy temple to the Collector’s office. Participants carried placards and raised slogans. Later, they submitted a petition to district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V.