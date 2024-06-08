Ramoji Rao's native village Pedaparupudi mourns over the demise of legend

The village of Pedaparupudi in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district was filled with mourning as news spread of the passing of Ramoji Rao, chairman of Ramoji group of companies. Villagers gathered chanting "Johar Ramoji Rao" in tribute to the man who had served their village with his own resources. Members of the Ramoji Foundation and villagers alike made their way to Hyderabad to pay their respects to the departed.

In reaction to the news, Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja expressed shock over Ramoji Rao's death. He praised the self-made man for his extraordinary achievements and the services he had provided to not only the Telugu states but the entire country. Kumar Raja noted the impact Ramoji Rao had made on the lives of the Telugu people, referring to him as the "property of the Telugu people."

Ramoji Rao's death was described as a great loss by the MLA, who highlighted the philanthropic work he had done in Pedaparupudi village and his efforts to create job opportunities for the youth. Kumar Raja extended his deepest condolences to Ramoji Rao's family members, acknowledging the void left by the passing of a man who had left an indelible mark on the Telugu community and beyond.