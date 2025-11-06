Rationalisation of polling stations discussed in Kurnool

Kurnool: To ensure greater convenience and accessibility for voters in the forthcoming elections, Kurnool Assembly Constituency Returning Officer and Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to review and rationalise polling stations at the municipal office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner explained that based on field assessments and previous election experiences, proposals were framed to create 60 additional polling stations, supplementing the existing 258 centres in the constituency. The move aims to limit the number of voters per polling booth to 1,200, thereby reducing congestion and improving efficiency on polling day. Officials, along with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), jointly identified 60 new booths, 11 name changes, and 25 location changes to existing polling centres.

All political party representatives unanimously approved the proposals. The Returning Officer said the consolidated recommendations will be forwarded to the Election Commission for further consideration and approval. He also appealed to citizens who have completed 18 years of age to register for new voter IDs through Form-6, report the names of deceased voters through Form-7, and make necessary corrections through Form-8.

The Commissioner further urged all political parties to submit updated Booth Level Agent (BLA) lists to facilitate smooth coordination. Voters can verify their enrolment details online at https://ceoandhra.nic.in or through ERO NET, and may contact their respective BLOs for assistance with voter-related forms. Kurnool Urban Tahsildar Ravi Kumar, Deputy Tahsildar (Elections) Dhanunjaya, Superintendent Subbanna, and other officials were alsopresent at the meeting.