RBC is being implemented in AP, says Sajjala

Nellore: YSR Congress Political Action Committee (PAC) coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that TDP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible in creating terror through implementation of its ‘Red Book Constitution’ (RBC) in the State.

Sajjala visited party district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who has been in Nellore central prison experiencing as under trailer, on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the YSRCP leader has pointed out that the recent series of arrests of his party leaders including Kesineni Vamsi, Nandigam Suresh, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, suggests the State is under ‘police’ control’ due to implementation of RCB. “If the same situation continues for some time, it will be highly difficult to restore normalcy. Even CM Naidu may have to taste bitter experience with police in coming days.”

Recalling the incident where police trashed three people in public with lathis, he said jungle justice is being run under influence of RCB.

When asked about the cases booked against YSRCP leaders and officials for their involvement, Sajjala replied that they are not against registering cases, but there should be documentary evidence and proper investigation before making arrests.

“Earlier Chandrababu Naidu was arrested based on complaints lodged by the Central government related to Goods Service Tax (GST), while Atchannaidu was arrested on corruption charges with documentary proofs. But arrests of YSRCP leaders are entirely different just based on confessed statements taken from unknown persons” he stated.

He also said that cases like explosives, and SC/ST atrocities registered against Kakani Govardhan Reddy totally influenced and fabricated, the YSRCP leader predicted that cases were not withstand legally. aThe YSRCP leader has determined that his party leaders who were facing illegal arrests will become more strengthened after coming out from jail. “ There is no question of compromise in that aspect” he said.