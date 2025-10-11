Rebuilding Andhra’s destiny: How Modi government is powering Kurnool and Andhra Pradesh towards a "Viksit Bharat" — Dr. Vinusha Reddy

Kurnool: Dr. Vinusha Reddy, State Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Andhra Pradesh, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s visionary leadership has transformed Andhra Pradesh from a state of emotional turmoil into a strong engine of national growth and self-reliance.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr. Vinsha Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has endured unparalleled political and emotional challenges, yet continues to rise with resilience and renewed confidence. “It is perhaps the only state in the country that lost its capital three times — Chennai in 1953, Kurnool in 1956, and Hyderabad in 2014 — and each time, it rebuilt itself from scratch. The people of Andhra Pradesh never surrendered to despair; their spirit of determination became their true capital,” she said.

Decade of Transformation Under Modi Government

Dr. Vinusha said that when the Modi-led NDA government came to power in 2014, Andhra Pradesh was struggling for identity, resources, and direction after bifurcation. “Instead of sympathy, Prime Minister Modi ji gave Andhra something far greater — opportunity and empowerment,” she said.

“The Centre laid strong foundations in education, industry, connectivity, and infrastructure. Today, Andhra stands not as a state seeking aid, but as one driving India’s development,” she added.

Kurnool: From Historic Capital to Modern Growth Nucleus

Highlighting Kurnool’s rapid growth, Dr. Vinusha said the district has emerged as a symbol of Andhra’s rebirth.

“The Orvakal Node, part of the Bengaluru–Chennai Industrial Corridor, is fast transforming into a major industrial and logistics hub. The DRDO’s Drone Testing Centre and the upcoming Drone Manufacturing Unit mark Kurnool’s entry into India’s technology ecosystem,” she said.

She further noted that Asia’s largest Hybrid Solar–Wind–Hydro Power Project in Kurnool demonstrates India’s leadership in renewable energy. “The modernized Kurnool Railway Station, Jayaraj Steel Factory, and Kurnool Airport under the UDAN scheme reflect visible progress,” she said.

Speaking about spiritual and heritage development, she added, “Under the PRASADAM Scheme, the Srisailam Temple, one of India’s sacred Jyotirlingas, has been upgraded with modern pilgrim amenities. When Prime Minister Modi ji visits Srisailam and Kurnool, the people of Rayalaseema will welcome not just a leader but the architect of a decade-long transformation.”

Empowering Andhra Through Education and Knowledge

Dr. Vinusha emphasized that the Modi government has made knowledge the cornerstone of empowerment. “Institutions that were once concentrated in select regions have now been distributed evenly to ensure balanced development,” she said.

She pointed out that 11 premier central institutions have been established in Andhra Pradesh, including:

IIT Tirupati

IIM Visakhapatnam

NIT Tadepalligudem

IIITDM Kurnool

IISER Tirupati

AIIMS Mangalagiri

NACIN Hindupur

Central Tribal University Vizianagaram, among others.

“These institutions are not mere buildings; they are beacons of opportunity for lakhs of youth who no longer have to migrate out of their state for education. The establishment of IIITDM Kurnool ensures that Rayalaseema too joins India’s innovation network,” she said.

Accelerating Industrial and Infrastructure Growth

Dr. Vinusha said Andhra Pradesh now occupies a central place in India’s industrial map. “Out of the 11 national economic corridors being developed in the country, three pass through Andhra — the Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Chennai, and Visakhapatnam–Chennai corridors. These are not just highways; they are arteries of growth,” she noted.

She said that the total length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh has more than doubled from 4,193 km in 2014 to over 8,660 km by 2022. In just the past year, projects worth Rs 11,000 crores were completed, and Rs.20,000 crores are in progress. Over the next four years, an investment exceeding Rs 1.2 lakh crores is planned.

Listing the Centre’s major contributions, she said:

Rs 5,000 crores for the Polavaram Project

Rs 12,000 crores for Vizag Steel Plant revival

Rs.15,000 crores for Amaravati infrastructure

Rs.8,110 crores by ONGC in coastal Andhra

BPCL Refinery in Nellore

Green Hydrogen Energy Hub in Visakhapatnam

“These projects represent a roadmap for a green, industrial, and self-sustained Andhra,” she stated.

Urban Transformation and Welfare with Dignity

Dr. Vinisha said that under the AMRUT Scheme, Rs 130 crores are being invested in 52 wards of Kurnool Municipality to improve sanitation, water supply, and civic infrastructure. Across Andhra Pradesh, the scheme involves projects worth Rs 3,333.76 crores.

“Andhra Pradesh ranks first in India under the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) with more than 20.28 lakh houses sanctioned, which is the highest in the country,” she pointed out.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, over 39.77 lakh rural households now have access to tap water. “From PM-KISAN to Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, and Digital India, every Central scheme under Modi ji has reached the last mile. This model is not about handouts; it is about dignity and empowerment,” she said.

From Pain to Progress: Andhra’s People-Led Journey

Dr. Vinusha said Andhra’s journey from loss to resurgence stands as an inspiration for the entire nation. “This is not just about economics — it is about restoring self-respect. The people who lost three capitals are now finding their confidence and pride in development,” she remarked.

“Kurnool, Rayalaseema, and the coastal belt are today writing a new story — one of faith, progress, and national pride. When the people of Kurnool welcome Prime Minister Modi ji, they will be welcoming not just a leader, but a partner in their resurgence,” she said.

Marching Towards Viksit Bharat 2047

Dr. Vinusha concluded by saying, “As Bharat marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Andhra Pradesh stands tall — confident, capable, and committed to India’s rise. Under Modi ji’s leadership, the message from Andhra to the nation is clear: We may have lost capitals, but we have regained our confidence and our future.”