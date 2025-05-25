Red Cross donates water purification plant to Vijayawada Court complex

Vijayawada: Keeping in view the hardships being faced by thousands of people, who visit Vijayawada Court complex, for pure and safe drinking water every day, Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch on Saturday donated a 1000 litre per hour capacity water purification plant. The cost of this plant is Rs 4 lakh.

Principal District Judge Guttala Gopi inaugurated the purification plant and thanked Red Cross Society for helping thousands of clients, people, police and court staff by providing safe and pure drinking water. He advised everyone to inculcate the habit of giving a part of their time and money for the society.

YD Rama Rao, Chairman, AP Red Cross, has explained the activities of Red Cross and different projects being undertaken in the State to alleviate the sufferings of people in need and emergencies. He has highlighted that Red Cross Blood Centers in the State are providing 1.10 lakh units of blood every year. AK Basha, Bezawada Bar Association president, explained the historical achievements of the Bezawada Bar Association and their services to the poor and underprivileged by providing free legal services. BVS Kumar, State Coordinator of Blood Banks and Projects of AP Red Cross has thanked the Bar Association for giving access to the general public, nearby schools and Bala Sadan to fetch the safe and purified water. Second Additional District Judge A Satyanand distributed incentives and certificates to the children of Bar members, who excelled in the recent SSC examinations.