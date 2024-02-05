Live
- Manipur tribal leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss prevailing situation
- Congress refused to accept Karpoori Thakur as leader of opposition: PM Modi
- Zuckerberg overtakes Bill Gates, becomes fourth richest person in the world
- Muzigal’s STEP UP Bootcamp Strikes a Chord in Music Education
- 24 Hours Toyota Hackathon – A Road Safety Initiative Aimed to Instil ‘Road Safety Sense’ and Promote ‘Positive Behavioural Change in the Youths and the Community’
- Ashok Leyland posts 60% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 580 crore
- “Ek Film Katha,’ unfolds like the review of a recent masala movie," says Gopal Datt
- Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week
- International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation All you want to know
- Jyothika’s social drama ‘Amma Vodi’ garners an amazing response
Just In
Registrations halted for a few hours
The registration process was halted for a few hours at the registrar's offices across the state on Monday.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The registration process was halted for a few hours at the registrar's offices across the state on Monday. The Prime 2.0 servers barked as soon as the morning registration activity began. The registrations were halted from morning to 6 pm due to extreme technical hurdles in various processes like e-KYC, cash data, and e-sign. Due to this, property sellers and buyers have faced a lot of difficulties.
Even though the registration of some documents was completed with great difficulty, after the number came online, they also stopped at the final e-sign stage. Hundreds of buyers and sellers in Rajahmundry are facing difficulties due to this. The authorities sent everyone away. They said to come and complete it on Tuesday. Those who have already paid the purchase money to the buyers and those who have paid the government challan are worried as the registrations have stopped at the last minute.
The servers are said to be jammed as conducting registrations for TIDCO houses at the village secretariats. As the election notification is likely to come soon, the government is thinking of completing the registration of TIDCO houses in the meantime. In these circumstances, it is feared that the difficulty in normal registrations may continue for a few more days.