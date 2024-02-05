Registrations halted for a few hours

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The registration process was halted for a few hours at the registrar's offices across the state on Monday. The Prime 2.0 servers barked as soon as the morning registration activity began. The registrations were halted from morning to 6 pm due to extreme technical hurdles in various processes like e-KYC, cash data, and e-sign. Due to this, property sellers and buyers have faced a lot of difficulties.

Even though the registration of some documents was completed with great difficulty, after the number came online, they also stopped at the final e-sign stage. Hundreds of buyers and sellers in Rajahmundry are facing difficulties due to this. The authorities sent everyone away. They said to come and complete it on Tuesday. Those who have already paid the purchase money to the buyers and those who have paid the government challan are worried as the registrations have stopped at the last minute.

The servers are said to be jammed as conducting registrations for TIDCO houses at the village secretariats. As the election notification is likely to come soon, the government is thinking of completing the registration of TIDCO houses in the meantime. In these circumstances, it is feared that the difficulty in normal registrations may continue for a few more days.