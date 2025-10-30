Reservoir levels surge as inflows continue from catchment areas

Vijayawada: Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have resulted in steady inflows into major reservoirs across the state, with several key projects maintaining near-full storage levels as of Wednesday. The combined storage in major reservoirs stood at 94.27 per cent of their total capacity, ensuring ample water availability across the Godavari, Krishna, Pennar and Vamsadhara basins.

According to the daily bulletin released by the Flood Cell, Vijayawada, the total gross capacity of all major reservoirs is 767.38 tmc ft, while the present storage capacity reached 723.47 tmc ft, leaving a flood cushion of just 55.58 tmc ft (8.15 per cent).

In the Krishna basin, the Srisailam reservoir recorded a level of 883.40.10 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet, holding 206.54 tmc ft of water compared to 210.51 tmc ft during the same period last year. Inflows into Srisailam were 1,19,363 cusecs, while outflows stood at 44,982 cusecs through power generation and canal releases.

Downstream, the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir reached 588.10 feet with 306.40 tmc ft of storage as against 311.45 tmc ft at 589.80 feet last year. Inflows were 38,743 cusecs, and outflows were 34,632 cusecs, mainly for power and irrigation needs.

The Pulichintala project held 39.79 tmc ft at 171 feet, receiving 43,981 cusecs, while the Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada maintained a level of 11 feet, with inflows and outflows balanced at 78,629 cusecs, the warning mark for the barrage.

In the Godavari Basin, most reservoirs are near capacity. The Dowleswaram Barrage (Sir Arthur Cotton) recorded inflows of 55,862 cusecs, with canal discharges to the Eastern, Central, and Western deltas proceeding smoothly. The cumulative utilisation from the Godavari Delta system since June 1 stood at 130.79 tmc ft, higher than 116.19 tmc ft during the same period last year.

In the Penna basin, Somasila reservoir stood at 326.31 feet (67.65 tmc ft), and Kandaleru at 273.34 feet (58.88 tmc ft), ensuring sufficient irrigation reserves. The Velugodu balancing reservoir held 16.51 tmc ft at 868.21 feet, while Yeleru in East Godavari recorded 21.72 tmc ft, slightly above last year’s level. The Gotta Barrage on the Vamsadhara river maintained 117.45 feet with inflows of 11,630 cusecs.