Revenue sports meet flagged off: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy

Kakinada: District Revenue sports and cultural meet began at the sports authority stadium here on Friday. All the revenue department officials, VAOs, VROs, MROs, RDOs participated in the meet. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and Joint Collector-2 G Raja Kumari were also present.

The three-day sports event would conclude on December 29. The District Collector took part in the running competition. The female employees of the revenue department also participated in chess, caroms and football and others competitions. Sub-Collectors Mahesh Kumar, R Praveen Kumar also took part in the sports.