Road safety awareness campaign launched
Ongole : Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy flagged off a ‘Road Safety Awareness’ campaign with a walkathon in Ongole on Wednesday. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, SP AR Damodar, DTC R Suseela, and other public representatives and officials participated in the programme.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasised that following road safety rules is everyone’s responsibility. He urged motorists to wear helmets, avoid drunk driving, and follow traffic regulations. He highlighted recent road repairs undertaken by the state government to prevent accidents.
MP Srinivasulu Reddy said that the Central government offers incentives to those who help transport accident victims to hospitals. Collector Ansariya said that various awareness programmes would be conducted throughout the month to educate the public about road safety.
SP Damodar and DTC Suseela outlined plans to focus on youth awareness regarding traffic rules, emphasizing the mandatory use of seat belts and helmets. The walkathon, which began at Flyover Junction in Kurnool Road, concluded at the Church Centre.