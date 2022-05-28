Roja slams Balakrishna over announcing of installing 30-feet NTR statue

Tenali: Tourism Minster Roja on Saturday slammed Hindupur MLA and Tollywood actor Balakrishna over announcing the set up of 30-feet statue of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao in Nimmakuru and assuring to turn Nimmakuru into tourism spot.

It is to mention here that Actor-turned politician participated in birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder and former CM Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) at Pemmasani theatre here.

Addressing the fans, he said that people have committed mistake by casting vote to the YSRCP in 2019 elections.

Responding to his comments, Minister RK Roja flayed Balakrishna for not remembering his father NTR once during the 14-year TDP rule.

"Suddenly, Balakrishna is expressing his love on NTR by saying that he will install a 30-feet tall statue in Nimmakuru and develop Nimmakuru as a tourist spot," she slammed.

Roja found fault with family members of NTR for not expressing gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Krishna district as NTR district.