Rottela festival begins at Barashahid Dargah in Nellore

The Rottela Festival has commenced on a grand scale at Barashahid Dargah, attracting large numbers of devotees from across the country and abroad. This five-day event sees devotees gathering to partake in the ritual of offering roti, hoping for the fulfilment of their wishes.

Participants are energising the atmosphere, many taking a ceremonial bath in the dargah's golden pond. To ensure the comfort of the devotees, the state government has put in place extensive arrangements, including tents, drinking water, and free meals.

The premises of the dargah are bustling with activity as the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other senior officials regularly oversee the arrangements to ensure everything runs smoothly for the attendees.