Rs 143 cr earmarked for renovation of 76 temples: Anam

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the state government had allocated Rs 143 crore for the reconstruction of 76 temples across Andhra Pradesh.

The minister stated this during his visit to the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple in Mulapet, Nellore, where he attended a trust board meeting on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Reddy emphasised that the temple renovations would be carried out under the guidance of Agama Shastra scholars and Sthapatis (temple architects), as well as with the blessings of prominent seers (Peetadhipatis), ensuring the preservation of their ancient heritage and spiritual significance.

He cited the example of the Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila (Atmakur constituency), where reconstruction began after the foundation stone was laid by Sringeri seer Bharati Theertha.

The minister also highlighted the historical significance of the Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, which once enjoyed immense popularity, particularly for its Adhala Mandapam, a preferred venue for weddings. However, over time, the temple lost its former glory due to various reasons.

He revealed that plans are underway to restore the temple’s prestige, with the support of religious leaders, Agama experts, and local MLA and municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana.

Additionally, Reddy said that a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be held soon to discuss new policies for safeguarding temple properties, managing leases of buildings and farmlands, and streamlining rituals.

Trust chairman Maggiga Chandramouleswara Reddy, members M Lakshminatha Reddy, T Suman Teja Reddy, Anam Chandrasekhar Reddy, and temple executive officer Srinivasa Rao were present at the event.