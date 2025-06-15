Rs 25 lakh financial aid given to martyred soldier’s kin

Kalli Tanda: Jana Sena Party has fulfilled the promise made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan by providing Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the family of Murali Naik, the soldier who attained martyrdom in the India-Pakistan conflict while serving the nation.

The financial aid was handed over in the form of a cheque by Janasena MLAs Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati) and Nimmala Jayakrishna (Palakonda), accompanied by Ahuda Chairman TC Varun, former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and other senior Janasena leaders.

The delegation visited Kalli Tanda village in Gorantla Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, the native place of the martyr, and paid floral tributes at Murali Naik’s portrait.

During the visit, the leaders personally handed over the cheque to Murali’s parents, Jyothibai and Sriram Naik, and inquired about their well-being. They assured them that the coalition government stands firmly with their family and that they would have the opportunity to meet Pawan Kalyan in person soon.

“The entire nation is indebted to families like Murali Naik’s who raise brave son that lay down his live for the country,” said the MLAs, adding that Murali’s sacrifice has made the country proud.