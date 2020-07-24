Rs 4 crore stolen property recovered within hours in Vijayawada by police

Amaravati: The Vijayawada police cracked a major gold robbery within hours in the city, on Friday. According to the police officials statement, they have identified and arrested the accused Vikram Kumar Lohar, aged 23 years and recovered the stolen property including 7 KGs of Gold ornaments, 19 KGs of silver ornaments apart from Rs 42 lakh liquid cash within hours after they noticed the crime. The total property was estimated to a tune of Rs 4 Cr.

The accused Vikram was working in the Sai Charan Jewellery shop in Vijayawada One Town police station limits. He was employed in the shop by the shop owner Raju Singh Charan about a month ago. Due to the COVID19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, the shop owner stored the Gold and other ornaments along with the money in his locker.

Apart from his gold ornaments, he also stored one of his friends gold in the same locker. Amidst these developments, the worker Vikram Kumar Lohar, who hails from Rajasthan steal the entire property and shifted to a house which was in under construction. Dramatically, the under construction house is located just below the shop.

After stealing the property, the accused removed the CCTV cameras and thrown them in the drainage in front of the shop. The accused further broke the glasses in the shop and artificially created an environment that there was a robbery happened which was involved by some unknown outsiders.

He also tied up his legs, hands and cut his hand himself with a blade. When the police reached the scene based on the complaint lodged by the shop owner, they immediately recognized that it was an act of the worker and was telling all cock and bull stories.

After cross questioning the workers, the police identified the stolen property and recovered. Police booked a case under section 394 of IPC. The case is investigated by P Venkateswarlu, Inspector of Police, One Town.