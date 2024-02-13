Live
RS polls: CM hands over 'B' forms to 3 party nominees
YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday handed over B Forms to three party candidates set to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
Vijayawada: YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday handed over B Forms to three party candidates set to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
He issued the forms to Y V Subba Reddy, G Babu Rao and M Raghunadha Reddy.
“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the B Forms to candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections," said a statement from the Chief Minister's office. The B Form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election. The three candidates met the Chief Minister at his camp office.
The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled on February 27.
The terms of K Ravindra Kumar from TDP, C M Ramesh (BJP) and V Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha will end soon.