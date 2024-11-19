Rs.12 cr bridge to come up in Madanapalle: MLA Shajahan

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): Madanapalle MLA Shajahan Basha emphasised the NDA coalition government’s commitment to public welfare and development. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that as part of the town’s infrastructure overhaul, trees along CTM Road have been cleared to facilitate the construction of a bridge on Bahuda river connecting the Burma Street Shiva Temple to the RTC Bus Stand. The project, estimated at Rs 12 crore, is poised to improve connectivity and reduce congestion.

Basha announced plans to establish an IT hub or industrial park in the constituency, aiming to spur economic growth and job creation. For Madanapalle, Rs 50 lakh in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) allocations have been approved, with funds expected to arrive shortly.

The MLA said that the State government has been working to develop the State into a prominent tourism hub, with initiatives aimed at enhancing local attractions and infrastructure.

TDP leaders, including Nadella Vidya Sagar, Shamsheer, Ratakonda Madhubabu, Erraballi Venkata Ramana Reddy, SA Mastan, SM Rafi, Neelakanta, Bommisetti Purushotham and Gangarapu Naveen Chaudhary, also attended the event, underscoring a collective commitment to the region’s development.