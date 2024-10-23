RTC to run special buses during Karthika Masam

Vizianagaram: The APSRTC is going to operate special busses for people to visit Pancharamam temples during auspicious Karthika Masam. District transport officer ChAppala Narayana said in a statement that they were providing a package for the passengers to visit Amaravati, Palakollu, Bheemavaram, Draksharamam, Samarlakota, the Pancharamams, during Karthikam.

The special busses will start from Vizianagaram on November 3, 10, 17 and 24 and the passengers can visits all the temples as a part of the package and come back safely. He said that the passengers can book a complete bus as a group and have a joyful journey.

Each ticket for the Pancharamam package in Super Luxurywill be Rs2,000 and for Ultra Deluxe it will be Rs1,950. Interested can book tickets through www.apsrtconline.in. For further details, the passengers can call 9494331213,9959225620,7382921380.