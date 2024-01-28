Live
- One dead, 17 injured as stage collapses at Delhi's Kalkaji temple
- Importance of HPV vaccine for men
- Krishna ZP approves surplus budget of `226.32 cr for 2024-25
- I will not contest in 2024 general elections; MP Galla Jayadev
- Telangana govt. makes arrangements for the SSC examinations, extenda deadline for fee payment
- Opportunity for all who worked for the party; This is the High Command Sutra: DCM DK Shivakumar
- NGT seeks report on encroachments of waterbodies, wetlands in TN
- Delhi records 6 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'severe'
- 'One Nation One Election' committee meets ex-judges, politicians
- Eagerly looking forward to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi
Just In
RU student bags bronze medal
Bachelor’s in physical education (BPEd) student of Rayalaseema University (RU) Abdullah won bronze medal in weightlifting at All India Inter University Weightlifting Championship competitions.
Kurnool: Bachelor’s in physical education (BPEd) student of Rayalaseema University (RU) Abdullah won bronze medal in weightlifting at All India Inter University Weightlifting Championship competitions.
Speaking to The Hans India here on Satruday, Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudheer Prem Kumar said that Abdullah, Kurnool resident, participated in weightlifting 61 kg category in the competitions held at Chandigarh University in Mohali from January 26.
For the first time in the University history that a medal was achieved, he added. Shaik Yousuf Basha, the coach of Abdullah, informed that the latter has been given training for the last six years. Abdullah also participated at All India South Zone competitions and stood in 16th position and won bronze medal, he said. Yousuf said Abdullah was also selected for the Khelo India University games, which is yet to announce.