RU student bags bronze medal

Kurnool: Bachelor’s in physical education (BPEd) student of Rayalaseema University (RU) Abdullah won bronze medal in weightlifting at All India Inter University Weightlifting Championship competitions.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Satruday, Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudheer Prem Kumar said that Abdullah, Kurnool resident, participated in weightlifting 61 kg category in the competitions held at Chandigarh University in Mohali from January 26.

For the first time in the University history that a medal was achieved, he added. Shaik Yousuf Basha, the coach of Abdullah, informed that the latter has been given training for the last six years. Abdullah also participated at All India South Zone competitions and stood in 16th position and won bronze medal, he said. Yousuf said Abdullah was also selected for the Khelo India University games, which is yet to announce.