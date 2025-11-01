‘Run for Unity’ in Tirupati draws students,cops

Chittoor: As part of Police Martyrs’ Week and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Chittoor and Tirupati district police organised ‘Run for Unity’ on Friday.

Chittoor district SP Tushar Dudi said that Sardar Patel played a key role in protecting the nation’s unity and integrity after India’s Independence. He urged everyone to take inspiration from Sardar Patel’s ideals and rededicate themselves to their duties.

He recalled that Sardar Patel, as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, merged more than 550 princely states into Indian Union, thereby shaping a united India.

Additional SPs, police personnel, students, and public took part in the Run for Unity, which began from Gandhi Circle and concluded at PVKN Degree College. Winners of the run received prizes from district officials.

Additional SP (Operations & in-charge Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju, Additional SP (AR) R Sivananda Kishore, DSP T Sainath, AR DSPs Chinni Krishna and Mahaboob Basha, CIs Maheshwar, Nettikantaiah Manohar and Nithyababu, RIs Sudhakar, Chandrasekhar and Uday Kumar were present.

In Tirupati, Additional SPs Ravi Manohar Achari, Nagabhushana Rao and Srinivasa Rao have flagged ‘Run for Unity’ rally at Police parade grounds and concluded at MR Palli Junction. A large number of students, police personnel, and public enthusiastically participated in the event. Earlier, Additional SP Ravimanoharachari paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recalled his invaluable services to the nation.

District SP Subbarayudu, in his message, stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the greatest leaders in the history of India, whose strong determination and foresight ensured the integration of the nation. He added the ‘Run for Unity’ programme aims to promote the message of ‘One Nation, One People’.

DSPs Chandrasekhar, Bhaktavatsalam, Syam Sundar, Ramakrishnamachari, Prasad, Srilatha, Chiranjeevi and others were present.