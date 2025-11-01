Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
‘Run for Unity’ in Tirupati draws students,cops
Chittoor: As part of Police Martyrs’ Week and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Chittoor and Tirupati district police organised ‘Run for...
Chittoor: As part of Police Martyrs’ Week and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Chittoor and Tirupati district police organised ‘Run for Unity’ on Friday.
Chittoor district SP Tushar Dudi said that Sardar Patel played a key role in protecting the nation’s unity and integrity after India’s Independence. He urged everyone to take inspiration from Sardar Patel’s ideals and rededicate themselves to their duties.
He recalled that Sardar Patel, as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, merged more than 550 princely states into Indian Union, thereby shaping a united India.
Additional SPs, police personnel, students, and public took part in the Run for Unity, which began from Gandhi Circle and concluded at PVKN Degree College. Winners of the run received prizes from district officials.
Additional SP (Operations & in-charge Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju, Additional SP (AR) R Sivananda Kishore, DSP T Sainath, AR DSPs Chinni Krishna and Mahaboob Basha, CIs Maheshwar, Nettikantaiah Manohar and Nithyababu, RIs Sudhakar, Chandrasekhar and Uday Kumar were present.
In Tirupati, Additional SPs Ravi Manohar Achari, Nagabhushana Rao and Srinivasa Rao have flagged ‘Run for Unity’ rally at Police parade grounds and concluded at MR Palli Junction. A large number of students, police personnel, and public enthusiastically participated in the event. Earlier, Additional SP Ravimanoharachari paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recalled his invaluable services to the nation.
District SP Subbarayudu, in his message, stated that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was one of the greatest leaders in the history of India, whose strong determination and foresight ensured the integration of the nation. He added the ‘Run for Unity’ programme aims to promote the message of ‘One Nation, One People’.
DSPs Chandrasekhar, Bhaktavatsalam, Syam Sundar, Ramakrishnamachari, Prasad, Srilatha, Chiranjeevi and others were present.